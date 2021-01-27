WildcatReport - Thoughts about Fitz's new contract

Northwestern announced the news on Wednesday that Wildcat fans were waiting for.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald signed a new 10-year contract that would replace his current deal and keep him in Evanston through 2030.

It was a welcome development after a few weeks of speculation about the possibility of Fitzgerald jumping to the NFL. It also was a worthy topper to a 2020 season that resulted in a Big Ten West division title and a VRBO Citrus Bowl win over Auburn.

"From the moment I stepped on campus as an undergraduate, I have believed this is the finest University in the country, with the potential to offer an unmatched student-athlete experience," said Fitzgerald in a statement. He added, "We all have a lot to be proud of, but our best is yet to come."

Here are seven thoughts about Fitzgerald’s signing:





All the NFL talk was just leverage: You didn’t really believe that Fitzgerald was going to take an NFL job in Detroit, Houston, New York or Jacksonville, did you? If you turn down the Green Bay Packers, you’re not going to jump to the Jets or the Jaguars (sorry, Coach Meyer).

Fitzgerald was said to be “in play” for a number of openings, and he no doubt allowed his name to be put out there. But he never took an interview, nor did he have any real desire for any of those jobs. He just wanted to use them for bargaining power.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but you can be sure that Fitzgerald got himself a raise, and, more importantly in his eyes, increased the salary pool for his assistants. Northwestern historically lagged behind its Big Ten counterparts in assistant salaries but has made up a lot of ground in recent years.

You can also be confident that he got a commitment from the administration to renovate Ryan Field. (More on that in a moment.)





It was a nice going-away present from Phillips: Talk about going out with a bang.

Dr. Jim Phillips, who has been Northwestern’s athletic director since 2008, is leaving to take the ACC commissioner’s job in February. And what a farewell he gave to the Wildcats, locking up their most valuable asset for the next decade.

Despite it being a semi-annual occurrence, the reason the Fitz-to-the-NFL talk created some angst among the Wildcat community this time around was that they knew Phillips was leaving. Fitzgerald and Phillips worked very well together, and Fitzgerald has praised him as “the best boss in America” every chance he got. So his imminent departure gave some credence to the argument that if Fitzgerald was ever going to leave Northwestern, now was the time to do it. The argument made some sense, but, in the end, turned out to be much ado about nothing.

Northwestern will miss Phillips dearly, but, with Fitzgerald under contract, he is leaving the athletic department in great shape.





Expect Ryan Field to be renovated soon: The renovation of Northwestern’s home stadium has been a priority for Fitzgerald since the Walter Athletic Center opened in the spring of 2018. While Ryan Field has added several amenities and perks over the last several years – new scoreboards, paved parking lots, the locker room building in the end zone – it hasn’t undergone a major renovation since 1997.

How long ago was that? Fitzgerald had just graduated from Northwestern the previous June.

Fitzgerald has several times decried the program’s game-day experience in private, and it’s something that he has to recruit against constantly. The Wildcat program can offer prospects a track record of success, a degree from one of the Top 10 academic institutions in the country and state-of-the-art facilities. But when it comes to home games on Saturdays, they are still light years behind the competition.

Fitzgerald believes that a new, modern stadium with all the bells-and-whistles will help get fans dressed in Purple to fill the stands (once social distancing rules are lifted, of course), create a home-field advantage for his team and keep even more money flowing into the program. It will also be something to show off to high school prospects.

When he signed his last contract, in the spring of 2017, the new practice facility was the focal point. Now that they have that built, Fitzgerald is turning his eyes to Ryan Field. And what Fitz wants, Fitz gets – in large part because he’s the guy raising a lot of the money.