EVANSTON-It was an exciting day at Walter Athletics Center as three Wildcats went through their Pro Day: quarterback Ben Bryant, linebacker Bryce Gallagher and wide receiver Cam Johnson. The trio of Wildcats is a smaller crop of pro hopefuls than usual, a reflection of the transfer portal and retention in the era of COVID waivers and NIL. Twenty-nine of 32 NFL teams were reportedly in the building, though all three Wildcat prospects are projected to try and catch on as undrafted free agents. There were also 26 local prospects who worked through some of the drills. The workouts and drills went fairly seamlessly for all three Wildcats, though results are not disclosed to the public. It would be difficult for a player to leap onto a draft board off of one workout, but each Wildcat got to show their stuff and talk to scouts. Pro Day also served as the first time head coach David Braun has been in front of a microphone at Walter Athletics Center since the Las Vegas Bowl, and since then he's made a series of hires and promotions for new assistant coaches and support staff. Here are our takeaways from what he and the players had to say:



Advertisement

Bryant back at 100%: Bryant was described all season by Braun as a warrior and rightfully so. He battled through a shoulder injury on his throwing arm, missing four games in the middle of the season, and worked tirelessly to return when Braun said he wouldn't have blamed Bryant had he shut himself down and started work to prepare for the draft.

Instead, Bryant went 4-0 in his four starts after his return, including winning the Land of Lincoln Trophy game over Illinois and the Las Vegas Bowl over Utah. Both trophies are now proudly displayed at Northwestern's facility. Bryant said he has no lingering issues from the shoulder, or a series of hard hits he took in the bowl game, and is back to full health. He showcased his arm strength and accuracy during his throwing portion, and while there were a few drops from wide receivers, he put together an impressive array of throws across the field. Wide receivers Johnson, Calvin Johnson II and Ricky Ahumaraeze, tight ends Thomas Gordon and Marshall Lang, and running back Cam Porter caught passes for Bryant.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZW4gQnJ5YW50IGFpcnMgaXQgb3V0IHRvIENhbHZpbiBKb2huc29u IElJIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TcVA2RDRURGlhIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vU3FQNkQ0VERpYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0aGV3IFNo ZWx0b24gKEBNX1NoZWx0b24zMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NX1NoZWx0b24zMy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NTQyMzY1MDc3MjA2MjM0OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Coco Azema and Bryce Kirtz confirmed to return: It has been strongly assumed that Coco Azema, a captain and starting safety, and Bryce Kirtz, the team's No. 2 receiver last season, would be back, as they had not declared for the NFL Draft or entered their names in the transfer portal. But Braun made it official on Wednesday. "We anticipate those guys being back, absolutely," Braun said. Defensive end Sean McLaughlin was also in attendance with the group of roughly 20 football players in the stands to cheer on their teammates.

Braun reiterated Northwestern's transfer targets: Since the end of last season, Braun has preached consistently an area of need: offensive line. "The offensive line, we need to be active [in the portal] simply from a depth perspective," he said. "The young men practicing spring ball right now have the opportunity for a lot of reps under the tutelage of the new [offensive line] coach [Bill] O'Boyle." Braun also had the chance to address starting safety Rod Heard II's departure, and the NIL system at large, and did so with a wisdom rarely heard from the ranks of college coaches. "I don't know how much [of an impact NIL] played," he said on Heard leaving for South Bend. "What I can say is that Rod is leaving Northwestern with his degree, a Wildcat through and through. At the end of the day, if you're leaving this place with your degree, you've been the ultimate team guy, someone that really embodied what we ask of our guys... "We have a lot of work to do in the NIL space but that parting... I love Rod Heard. I'm excited for his opportunity moving forward but our focus is going to continue to be on our guys here." Braun added that they'll be evaluating existing talent in attempts to replace Heard, but has not ruled out looking in the portal after spring ball. While notorious for running down the whole depth chart when asked about potential starting quarterbacks, he said Northwestern will be proactive in searching for a signal caller, as well. "The priorities are depth on the O-line, a competition opportunity at the quarterback position, and then potentially the nickel spot," Braun said. Brendan Sullivan, Ryan Hilinski, Jack Lausch and Aidan Gray are the QBs participating in spring practice.



Ben Bryant led Northwestern to an 8-5 season in 2023 as a grad transfer. Northwestern has started a transfer at quarterback each season since 2019. (Associated Press)