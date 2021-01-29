WildcatReport - Three-Point Stance: Best jobs, young RBs, coaches on the verge

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three Point Stance is here with some thoughts on top 10 coaching jobs, the top true freshmen running backs from the 2020 season and five coaches set to take the next step to elite status.

OK, this debate in my head started when I began thinking about the open Tennessee job and why a guy like Tony Elliott, the offensive coordinator at Clemson, was so unwanted by #VolTwitter. Was this a top 10 job in college football still?

I did some thinking and came up with this — it’s not even close and Vols fans should be happy with Josh Heupel for leaving a good situation at UCF and walking into a mess in Knoxville. So where does the Tennessee job stand? Somewhere between 15 and 20.

Here’s my top 10, and the Vols didn’t even come close.

1. Alabama — This should not even be a debate as Nick Saban has the Alabama program as close to an NFL franchise as possible with culture, recruiting and player development off the charts.

2. Ohio State — The way the Buckeyes are able to recruit and how they simply dominate the Big Ten makes this one of the best jobs in all of sports.

3. Clemson — Clemson may not have the prestige or money of some programs behind it, but can you name a better program in the Southeast without Saban?

4. Texas — Yes, this is still very much a premium job with great recruiting advantages, prestige and endless money. It’s amazing that someone hasn't been able to figure out how to win there recently.

5. USC — This may be an unpopular choice, but the recruiting landscape is still amazing, the city has proven to get behind a winner and big-name coaches will always be interested.

6. Georgia — UGA has a great recruiting territory and everything needed to win a national title as far as athletic support. It’s amazing it’s been since 1980, honestly.

7. LSU — No one has a better recruiting advantage than LSU. If it weren’t for Alabama, the Tigers would be much higher on this list.

8. Oklahoma — The Big 12 is still the Sooners to own, and if they had a better crop of in-state players they’d be higher. But this is a job where you can win a natty.

9. Florida — With FSU in the dumpster and Miami losing a bit of its luster with years of mediocre play, the Gators are still No. 1 in Florida and that makes it an attractive program.

10. Texas A&M — A surprise on this list? Perhaps, because the Aggies haven’t won anything like the others, but being the SEC team in Texas is a huge deal.

After these 10, you can discuss Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and then start talking Vols.