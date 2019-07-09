Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on Big Ten recruiting, some huge Big Ten commitments and some random recruiting thoughts. TAKE TWO: Will Georgia land five-star TE Arik Gilbert?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

1. CHECKING IN ON BIG TEN RECRUITING

Julian Fleming

2. RECENT BIG TEN COMMITMENTS THAT I LIKE

Mookie Cooper (Nick Lucero / Rivals.com)

3. RECRUITING ODDS AND ENDS

Chris Tyree