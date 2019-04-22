Ticker
Three-star Ben Wrather is Northwestern's first OL commit

Ben Wrather
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Three-star offensive lineman Ben Wrather became the first offensive lineman in Northwestern's 2020 class when he committed to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder from Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty announced his commitment on Twitter.

Wrather chose Northwestern over 24 other offers. Power Five programs Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Penn State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia all extended scholarship offers.

Northwestern offered Wrather a scholarship on April 6, when he came up to Evanston for an unofficial visit.

Wrather's area recruiter is defensive backs coach Matt MacPherson.

More to come from WildcatReport...

