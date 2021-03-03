The first quarterback that Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian landed at Northwestern was Californian Carl Richardson, in the 2020 class, shortly after he was hired in December of 2019.

Now Bajakian is focused on another Golden State signal caller, Brandon Rose, for the 2022 cycle. And he's made it clear to Rose that he is a priority for the Wildcats.

Bajakian first talked to the Murrieta Valley standout about a year ago and offered him a scholarship last month. Rose says that he talks to Bajakian "about two or three times a week," and he's also spoken to head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

"It's all love from Northwestern," he said.