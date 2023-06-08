Three-star cornerback Jamir Benjamin announced his commitment to Northwestern on Thursday after taking an official visit to campus last weekend.

It took a little while, but Northwestern finally got its man.

The West Bloomfield (Mich.) star originally committed to Stanford in November, when Northwestern was a finalist but finished as runner-up to the Cardinal.

But Benjamin reopened his recruitment in April, in the wake of Stanford head coach David Shaw’s dismissal, and the Wildcats pounced. They quickly lined up an official visit and earned his verbal pledge.

Benjamin, a 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, chose Northwestern over 29 other offers. He is a high three-star, and his 5.7 rating will make him the highest rated player in Northwestern's Class of 2024 as it stands.

He is ranked as the 10th best player in Michigan, and the 50th best cornerback in the nation.

Benjamin is the second defensive back to the commit to the Wildcats this week, following Terrion Hicks, who announced his verbal pledge on Wednesday. He is the ninth member of Northwestern's Class of 2024, and also the fourth Michigander in the group.

The Wildcats' class is ranked 37th in the nation by Rivals after Benjamin's commitment.