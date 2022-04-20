Smith Snowden is fast. 10.55 in the 100-meter dash fast.

So it's easy to see why new Northwestern cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith made him one of his first offers once he got the job. Then he got the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder to visit for a spring practice earlier this month.

Snowden, a three-star corner from Lehi (Utah) Skyridge, said that his visit to Northwestern was "great." The highlight, he said, was getting to spend time with each coach on the staff.

Things went so well, in fact, that Snowden has already set a return trip for an official visit in less than a month.