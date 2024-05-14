Three-star CB Marquet Dorsey Jr. commits to NU after official visit
Cornerback Marquet Dorsey Jr. announced his commitment to Northwestern after an official visit last weekend.
Dorsey, who stars for powerhouse Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic, measures 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and committed to the Wildcats over 12 other offers, including Penn State, Florida and Wisconsin.
Northwestern was his first official visit, though he had taken unofficials to Penn State and West Virginia in March and April respectively.
As a three-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating, Dorsey is the highest rated player to commit to David Braun at Northwestern.
Dorsey is the seventh commit to Northwestern's Class of 2025, and its highest-rated commit so far.
He is the second defensive back in the class, joining safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. who committed on January 28, and its first cornerback.
Northwestern's class now ranks 44th in the nation.