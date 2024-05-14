Cornerback Marquet Dorsey Jr. announced his commitment to Northwestern after an official visit last weekend.

Dorsey, who stars for powerhouse Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic, measures 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and committed to the Wildcats over 12 other offers, including Penn State, Florida and Wisconsin.

Northwestern was his first official visit, though he had taken unofficials to Penn State and West Virginia in March and April respectively.

As a three-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating, Dorsey is the highest rated player to commit to David Braun at Northwestern.



