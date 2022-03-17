Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe has always held Northwestern in high regard. The school's high-level athletic and academic combination made it one of his favorites since the coaching staff first started reaching out to him.

DeNgohe, who was born in Cameroon but immigrated to the United States at a young age, visited NU for the first time last weekend. The experience exceed his already lofty expectations.

"I got great a vibe at Northwestern," he said.

He also got the scholarship offer he'd been desiring for quite some time.