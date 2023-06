Just a few days ago, Troy Regovich and his parents were on the phone with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

They were expecting an invite to Evanston for an official visit. They didn't expect Fitzgerald to offer Troy on the spot.

“I thought we were gonna set up the official hopefully, and he just dropped it," said Regovich, a three-star defensive lineman from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward. "I was just super surprised, and I’m super excited about it.”

We talked to Regovich about what the offer means to his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.