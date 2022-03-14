Tyler Gant told WildcatReport a couple weeks ago that he hoped to land an offer from Northwestern when he visited on Saturday.

Mission accomplished.

The three-star 2023 defensive lineman from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High was offered by defensive line coach Marty Long and head coach Pat Fitzgerald after they pulled him aside for a meeting following the Wildcats' spring practice.

"To get an offer from such a prestigious university, it's very exciting," said Gant.

