Spring practice is underway at Northwestern and the recruiting dead period is over. That means that a steady stream of visitors will be checking out practices in Evanston over the next several weeks.

One of them is Tyler Gant of St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High School.

The three-star defensive tackle doesn't have an offer from the Wildcats yet, but he hopes that one will be coming soon. Very soon. Maybe before or during his upcoming visit on March 12.