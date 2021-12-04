Three-star Florida DE Brendan Flakes covers Northwestern commitment
Northwestern added another big piece to their 2022 recruiting class with the verbal commitment of three-star Florida defensive end Brendan Flakes. The inside scoop, Flakes made his pledge ahead of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news