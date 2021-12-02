Three-star Florida DE Brendan Flakes previews Northwestern official
Winter Garden’s West Orange High School tore through 8A Florida teams during the 2021 season producing an 11-2 record. The defense was stout throughout the campaign holding four squads scoreless li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news