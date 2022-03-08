Three-star Ohio LB Nigel Glover rates Northwestern visit a '10'

Northwestern spent about $270 million on the four-year-old Walter Athletic Center, and it's hailed as one of the most impressive athletic facilities in the nation.

Yet, according to Ohio linebacker Nigel Glover, that's not what led him to rate his weekend visit for a spring practice a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10. That was just window dressing for what will get him to come back for a return visit sometime soon.

"What stood out is the people. I love the people there," said Glover, a three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont. "The facility and stuff is obviously great but it’s the people in there make it what it is."