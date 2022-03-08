 WildcatReport - Three-star Ohio LB Nigel Glover rates Northwestern visit a '10'
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-08 09:03:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Three-star Ohio LB Nigel Glover rates Northwestern visit a '10'

Nigel Glover
Nigel Glover (@Nglover_)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: Visitors for March 5 spring practice


Northwestern spent about $270 million on the four-year-old Walter Athletic Center, and it's hailed as one of the most impressive athletic facilities in the nation.

Yet, according to Ohio linebacker Nigel Glover, that's not what led him to rate his weekend visit for a spring practice a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10. That was just window dressing for what will get him to come back for a return visit sometime soon.

"What stood out is the people. I love the people there," said Glover, a three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont. "The facility and stuff is obviously great but it’s the people in there make it what it is."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}