Ty Perkins is putting in a lot of windshield time this week.

The three-star wide receiver from Ironton (Ohio) is visiting five schools with his parents, and they've driven to each campus, stretching from Wisconsin in the West to Marshall in the East.

On Thursday, they made a stop in Evanston to check out Northwestern. And while he didn't leave with a scholarship offer, Perkins came away with a newfound appreciation of the program and some positive words of encouragement from wide receivers coach Dennis Springer.