Three-star OL Jordan Knox picks Northwestern

A month after an unofficial visit to Northwestern, when he also picked up his scholarship offer, the three-star offensive lineman from aptly named Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Sunday on Instagram Live.

Northwestern was the first Power Five program to offer Jordan Knox . It turns out that it was the only one he needed.

Knox chose Northwestern over a total of 16 other offers. He visited the three Power Five schools on his list — Duke, Northwestern and Virginia — in April, and those three were seen as his frontrunners.

Knox carries a 4.2 GPA, and his emphasis on academics was reflected in his top schools. He told WildcatReport that, in addition to the value of a degree, Northwestern’s coaching staff and facilities also impressed him.

"The people are just so genuine and awesome to be around," he said.

NU offensive line coach Kurt Anderson thinks that the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Knox can play tackle or on the interior for the Wildcats. Knox says the coach likes that versatility, as well as the nasty streak he plays with.

"I would say that I am a hard-nose, physical OL that loves to put defenders on the ground," said Knox in April. "I also love to play in control and with great technique. Coach Anderson loves my physical edge that I have and can see me being a really great player for the NWO and fitting in great."

Knox is the eighth member of Northwestern’s class and it third offensive lineman, joining Anthony Birsa and Dylan Senda. The entire group was ranked 22nd in the nation by Rivals before Knox’s commitment.

Knox is Northwestern's second commitment of the day, joining three-star DT Tyler Gant, who committed at the end of his official visit.