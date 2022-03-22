Northwestern wasted no time offering Winston Berglund on his visit back on March 12.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald invited the three-star outside linebacker prospect from Carmel (Ind.) his office for a meeting and offered him a scholarship before practice even started.

The message to Berglund was clear.

"It seemed as they really wanted me and had as a high priority for them, and that I would make a great fit in the program," said Berglund.