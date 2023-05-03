You'd figure many coaches would take a night off from recruiting at an NFL Draft party. But head coach Pat Fitzgerald took the time to call 2024 tackle Payton Stewart and extend a scholarship offer on the same night former Wildcat tackle Peter Skoronski went in the first round to the Tennessee Titans.

"I thought it was cool," Stewart said. "Because on draft night, [as a coach], you'd be thinking about a lot...

"I was with my family when I got the offer. I was super excited and honored."

Stewart scheduled an official visit to Northwestern shortly thereafter for May 12-14, when the Wildcats will get a chance to seal the deal with the 6-foot-7, 250-pound tackle.

