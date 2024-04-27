Three-star TE Zach Giuliano flips commitment from Northwestern to Stanford
Northwestern's 2025 class took a hit on Saturday when highly coveted tight end Zach Giuliano announced that he was flipping his commitment to Stanford.
The three-star prospect from Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar was an early coup for the Wildcats, picking NU over 16 other offers. But it's logical that the Cardinal were able to pry him away as another elite academic institution that is also close to home.
Not only is Stanford closer to home, but it's one of the few programs that can match Northwestern's academic standards. Another factor for Giuliano is his older brother, Grant, plays lacrosse right across the bay from Stanford at Cal.
Tight ends coach Paul Creighton has nearly a decade of West Coast ties after coaching for UC Davis, Fresno State and Washington, and that helped earn Northwestern the commitment in the first place. But it wasn't quite enough to hold onto him.
Stanford has been on the warpath of late, picking up five commitments in the last two weeks. Their class is ranked 27th in the nation under second-year head coach Troy Taylor.
After Giuliano's exit, Northwestern's Class of 2025 is down to four commits with official visits set to start next weekend. The group currently ranks 57th in the nation.
Giuliano was the only tight end in the class. The Wildcats have an offer out to Noah LaPorte of Princeton (Ill.), but don't be surprised if they offer another one. Creighton has told recruits that the Wildcats would like to bring in two tight ends in this class.