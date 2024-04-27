Northwestern's 2025 class took a hit on Saturday when highly coveted tight end Zach Giuliano announced that he was flipping his commitment to Stanford.

The three-star prospect from Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar was an early coup for the Wildcats, picking NU over 16 other offers. But it's logical that the Cardinal were able to pry him away as another elite academic institution that is also close to home.

Not only is Stanford closer to home, but it's one of the few programs that can match Northwestern's academic standards. Another factor for Giuliano is his older brother, Grant, plays lacrosse right across the bay from Stanford at Cal.