Northwestern hosted some 30 prospects at its quarterback camp last Friday, ranging from the 2022 through 2025 classes.

The Wildcats' top priority, however, was clear: they are still looking for a QB for their 2022 class.

One of the four 2022 quarterbacks who got an invitation to the camp was Bert Emanuel Jr. The three-star prospect from Missouri City (Tex.) Ridge Point told WildcatReport that he enjoyed the experience and was happy with his performance under the watchful eyes of Wildcat coaches.

"I was able to showcase my athletic ability and to show off my arm strength and all the different throws I could make," he said.