Northwestern is no stranger to recruiting in the state of Texas. Some of the Wildcats' best players in recent years have come from the lone star state. Names like Paddy Fisher, Brandon Joseph and Rashawn Slater all come to mind.

Now, Northwestern is hoping to land another Texan, linebacker Justin Cryer. Last season, for Pattison Royal High School, Cryer totaled 103 tackles, 19 of which were for a loss, and five sacks.

The Wildcats offered the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Cryer on March 2. Now, coaches want to get him on campus for a visit.