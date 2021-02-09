Caleb Tiernan and his Detroit Country Day teammates had one goal in mind this season: to get back to the state championship game at Ford Field, and this time win it.

The Yellowjackets got to the title game in 2019, only to get routed. The next time, they vowed, they would take home the hardware.

What they didn't anticipate is how difficult COVID-19 would make their quest. They had to go through two stoppages of play, an expanded playoffs and a season that took nearly six months from beginning to end.

But the Yellowjackets finally accomplished their mission on Jan. 22, when they beat Cadillac 13-0 to claim the Michigan Division 4 state title.

Four-star Northwestern 2021 tackle signee felt the elation of a goal fulfilled, but also a little bit of sadness.

"It was a bittersweet moment," said the 6-foot-8, 300-pounder who famously turned down offers from Michigan and Ohio State to sign with Northwestern. "We won the state championship, but I also realized that it was the last high school football game I'll ever play."