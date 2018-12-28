Northwestern may be in San Diego preparing for the Holiday Bowl, but that didn’t stop the Wildcats from landing one of their top 2020 wide receiver targets more than 2,000 miles away.

Three-star, 6-foot-2 wideout Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen of Walled Lake (Mich.) Western committed to the Wildcats on Friday to become the fourth member of the Wildcats’ class and its third offensive skill player.

It may seem unusual for a player to commit to a program in the week between Christmas and New Year’s, during a recruiting dead period. But, as Yaseen told WildcatReport, “I just thought, why wait? It felt like the right time.”

Meet Northwestern’s newest receiver in this WildcatReport premium story.

