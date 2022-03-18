 WildcatReport - Top 10 offensive linemen in college football entering 2022 season
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-18 07:40:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 10 offensive linemen in college football entering 2022 season

Paris Johnson
Paris Johnson (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Spring football has begun and will be in full swing across the country soon. This leads to a look at the top 10 players returning at each position, continuing today with the offensive linemen.

  1. Paris Johnson, Ohio State 

Johnson played guard last year for the Buckeyes and was simply dominant in both the run and pass game. He'll move back out to tackle this year and will be among the favorites for the Outland Trophy.

2. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern  

PFF has rated Skoronski in the top 15 of all offensive tackles over the last two years, and it's easy to see why. He's got amazing athleticism for his size, and he moves smoothly to prevent defenders from getting in the backfield.

3. Andrew Voorhees, USC  

The big man from USC made a seamless transition from guard to tackle in the middle of the 2021 season and he proved to be dominant at both positions. He was one of the only players to grade above 90 in PFF's rankings as both a pass and run blocker.

4. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame  

Another great offensive lineman from the factory in South Bend, Patterson assumes the mantle of the nation's top center with Tyler Linderbaum off to the pros. He didn't allow a single sack in 526 pass-blocking snaps last season.

5. Connor Galvin, Baylor  

Galvin allowed only three pressures last season, and he helped lead Baylor to the Big 12 title. And he played clean: He only had one penalty all season.


6. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin 

Tippmann won the Badgers' starting center job last year in a bit of a surprise, but he wound up being the best player on their entire offensive line. He's huge for a center at 6-foot-6, but he bends well and is a mauler in the run game.

7. Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

While a bit undersized for a left tackle at only 6-3, Beebe made massive strides in 2021 and bumped his PFF grade to 85.4, good for a top 10 mark in the country. He'll look to grow even more in 2022.

8. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Torrence followed Billy Napier from Louisiana to Florida, and it's a good thing for the Gators that he did. He's allowed a total of 17 pressures in three seasons for his career and has never allowed a sack. He's on the short list for best guards in all of college football.

9. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan  

The Wolverines reload again on their offensive line, getting the All-American center from Virginia to join their ranks. He had the third-highest run blocking grade in the country last year among all centers, per PFF.

10. Zion Nelson, Miami  

It was a bit of a surprise that he didn't turn pro after a great 2021 season, but it's great news for QB Tyler Van Dyke and the rest of the Hurricanes. Nelson is a phenomenal pass blocker - he gave up only six pressures and finished with PFF's top pass-blocking grade among all Power Five tackles.

Just missed out: TJ Bass (Oregon), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Christian Mahogany (Boston College)

