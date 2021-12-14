Transfer LB Wendell Davis looking for new challenge at Northwestern

After eight Wildcats announced their intention to leave the program since the end of the season, Northwestern finally has one coming in.

Grad transfer Wendell Davis Jr. announced on Monday that he would transfer to Northwestern. The former Pittsburgh linebacker has two years of eligibility remaining.

It makes sense that Davis is the Wildcats' first incoming transfer. He said that Northwestern was one of the first schools to reach out to him when he left the Pitt program in late October.

Davis said that, after three productive years at Pitt, he is ready for "a different challenge" and thinks he's found it at Northwestern.

"I've had a good three and a half years in the ACC," said Davis. "I played a lot of ball and played in some great games. But I'm excited to play at Northwestern, in the Big Ten. It's a linebacker-heavy league and they play a great schedule. They're only a year removed from playing in the Big Ten championship."

Davis will graduate from Pittsburgh with a degree in media and professional communications next week. He will start classes at Northwestern in the spring quarter, in March, about halfway through spring practice.

A 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, Davis hopes to make an impact in a linebacker corps that could use a boost next season. The Wildcats lost two starters to graduation in Chris Bergin and Peter McIntyre, as well as backup Jaylen Rivers, who is one of the players transferring out of the program. On top of that, the unit often struggled as part of a defense that finished last in the Big Ten and 119th in the nation against the run, allowing 213.3 yards per game.

Davis played the Mike, or middle, linebacker position, at Pitt but Northwestern coaches think he could also play the Will, or weakside, spot for the Wildcats.

"One of the things they liked about me was that I'm the guy out there making calls," said Davis. "I can be an on-the-field leader and bring physicality. I can run, too."

Davis had 44 tackles, 5 TFL and 2 sacks in his career at Pittsburgh, where he played for Panther defensive coordinator Randy Bates, a former linebackers coach at Northwestern. He started the first two games in 2020 before suffering an injury that ended his season. He played in eight games this season, starting six, and collected 27 tackles, 3.5 TFL and a sack.