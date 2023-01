Northwestern is looking to bolster its offensive line through the transfer portal in 2023, and Drake Metcalf is one of the players they are targeting.

Metcalf is a former Stanford center who has three years of eligibility remaining. He said that Northwestern was one of the first schools to reach out to him after he entered the portal on Dec. 1, and he has already scheduled an official visit on the weekend of Jan. 13-15.

We caught up with Metcalf to talk about his interest in the Wildcats and his upcoming visit.