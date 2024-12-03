Cats offer Tulsa transfer OT Jack Tanner

The offer of Jack Tanner on Monday is a sign that transfer portal recruiting will be different this year for Northwestern.

For one, the offensive tackle from Tulsa was offered in the early portal window. That in and of itself is a departure, as the Wildcats have typically done most of their transfer recruiting in the spring window in the past, and an indication that the new streamlined process that WildcatReport wrote about last week is already paying dividends. Tanner plans to enroll in classes in January if he decided to transfer.

Plus, Tanner just completed his freshman year at Tulsa and has three seasons of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt year if necessary. He isn't a graduate, like most of the Wildcats' additions have been the last few seasons. That opens up Northwestern's possibilities considerably in the transfer market, too.

