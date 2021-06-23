Transfer Tracker: Top 10 QBs who found new homes

1. McKenzie Milton, FSU

Milton has injury questions to answer but he was solid this spring, which was a good sign, and his leadership is unquestioned. His talent level was showcased at UCF before his gruesome career-threatening injury. Mike Norvell’s offense is quarterback-friendly for a quick decision maker and I expect Milton to put up nice numbers. And he is on top here because of his impact in the locker room and on the field as a leader as well.

2. Grant Gunnell, Memphis

Grant Gunnell (AP Images)

Quarterbacks that play at Memphis tend to do well, and Gunnell has the talent to put up monster numbers. He’ll have weapons to work with in Memphis as well and he showed signs at Arizona of breaking out.

3. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Bailey Zappe (AP Images)

Zappe is joining his old coordinator Zach Kittley from Houston Baptist and the numbers they could put up together are astronomical. This is a great fit and he will dominate in a pass-happy offense.

4. Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Jack Coan (AP Images)

Coan isn’t a dynamic passer and might not even win the starting job, but there is little doubt in my mind he will impact the Notre Dame season in a big way. Whether it’s off the bench or as the day-one starter, his experience will be key for a team that wants to control the clock and not turn the ball over.

5. Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Ryan Hilinski (AP Images)

Hilinski is entering a good situation and an offense that fits his skillset. Northwestern will take a step back defensively but offensively Hilinski can keep things going and his experience in the SEC will help him.

6. Alan Bowman, Michigan

Alan Bowman (USA Today)

Bowman didn’t practice in the spring, but he put up impressive numbers when healthy at Texas Tech and he’s a tough leader. He’s a Jim Harbaugh-type of quarterback, for sure.

7. Will Levis, Kentucky

Will Levis (AP Images)

I love the way Levis throws the ball, and he comes to Kentucky from Penn State without any lost confidence. I like his swagger and fit for Kentucky. Oh and once again, have you seen him spin the ball? Wow.

8. Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Tyler Shough (AP Images)

Shough has some work to do with consistency and accuracy, but he’s shown he can be a rhythmic passer at the Power Five level. He could be higher on this list based on some of the film I’ve watched, but I want to see a step up in confidence on the field.



9. Tanner Mordecai, SMU

Tanner Mordecai (AP Images)

Mordecai is a nice fit at SMU, and he will keep its offense rolling along as he replaces prolific passer Shane Buechele. Being coached up by Lincoln Riley will benefit the Mustangs.



10. TJ Finley, Auburn

TJ Finley (AP Images)