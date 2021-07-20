Tuesdays with Gorney: Nelson commits to OU, busy weekend

NELSON COMMITS TO OU

Oklahoma is unequivocally and without question QBU as the Sooners had No. 1 NFL Draft picks and Heisman winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, then had Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts and he became a second-round pick. Now Spencer Rattler is the next superstar. The Sooners signed five-star Caleb Williams last recruiting cycle and locked up a pledge from 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson from Los Alamitos, Calif., on Sunday. This might sound like hyperbole, but it’s not. And I want to make it clear that others have far more accolades in their careers. But as a high school prospect, Nelson is the most prepared to have the most success out of all those players in Norman. Whether it leads to Nelson one day winning the Heisman Trophy or being the No. 1 overall pick or winning a national championship for Oklahoma, who knows? Only time will tell, but at the same stage, I’d take Nelson over any of those other players. Nelson is like a taller, smoother, better-armed Rattler as a high school junior. The ball pops so easily off his hand, he’s a pro-style quarterback but he can move in the pocket, throw on the run and there could be some designed stuff for him because he’s athletic. And he’s going to be a big-time recruiter. Nelson told me one of the reasons - other than knowing where he wanted to go - for picking the Sooners was because he wanted to start recruiting top players. Who wouldn’t want to play with Nelson? With Treyaun Webb and Nelson now committed for 2023, the future might be brighter than ever in Norman.

*****

AND NOW WE WATCH ARCH MANNING

Nelson’s decision will almost definitely not make fellow 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning rush his decision as there is a plan for the New Orleans Isidore Newman standout and a whole lot of schools left on the list. But wouldn’t it be so great for college football if Manning ended up at Texas? The Manning-Nelson debate in the 2023 rankings will be an interesting one and then to see them battle it out as bitter rivals at Texas and Oklahoma, to see those quarterbacks play for Lincoln Riley and Steve Sarkisian and to see them go after Big 12 championships? That story writes itself.

*****

ANOTHER BUSY WEEKEND

Kaytron Allen