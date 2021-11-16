Turnovers continue to plague Northwestern's offense

Northwestern's defense did the only scoring on Saturday in Madison during the Wildcats' 35-7 loss to No. 20 Wisconsin.

The sight of a Northwestern defense doing everything it can to overcome an offense that can't get out of its own way is a familiar one for Northwestern fans. Even last season, when the Cats finished with a 7-2 record, the defense did the heavy lifting. NU's offense did just barely enough to not waste the efforts of one of the best defenses in the country.

The 2021 Wildcat defense isn't anywhere near the level of the 2020 defense, but that was to be expected with eight key contributors leaving the program. But, unlike their offensive counterparts, the defense has shown improvement over the last several weeks.

Early in the season, the defense was repeatedly torched for big plays in losses to Michigan State, Duke and, especially, in a 56-7 blowout loss to Nebraska that turned out to be rock bottom and a turning point for the unit.

After the ensuing bye week, a combination of scheme changes and inexperienced players finding their footing have helped Northwestern's defense start playing well enough for NU to win some games. They held Michigan to just 10 points at halftime before wearing down, and Iowa put up just 17 points two weeks ago.

But NU didn't win any of those games. They're 1-4 since the bye week and mired in a four-game losing streak.

The real root of Northwestern's problems are on the other side of the ball. The Cats' offense is averaging 8.25 points per game during this four-game slide. They've turned the ball over 10 times during that stretch, including seven the last two weeks.

Asking your defense to hold opponents to one score or less while also continually forcing them to defend short fields is not what head coach Pat Fitzgerald has in mind when he talks about complementary football.

One side of the ball for NU has gotten a bit better and has been holding up their end of the bargain for the most part. The other side has not.

Fitzgerald points to the offense's inability to finish drives as one of the reasons they've had so much trouble putting points on the board.

"We had ample opportunities on Saturday," he said. While two trips into the red zone may not be considered to be ample by everyone, the point he is making is that the Wildcats didn't get any points out of either one.