Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has said several times that his program was looking at all potential sources to find players, including the transfer portal. So it should come as no surprise that the Wildcats are involved with two targets at quarterback, the most unstable position on the roster. Northwestern is a "major player" for graduate transfer quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey of Indiana and Jack Sears of USC, according to @RivalsTransferPortal. Sears reportedly visited Northwestern on Monday and Tuesday. Both players would be eligible to play next fall for the Wildcats as graduate transfers.

#Northwestern has become a major player for transfer quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey (Indiana) and Jack Sears (USC), who is currently on campus. Horrible QB play in 2019 helping their chances @WildcatReport — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) March 3, 2020

Sears was a four-star quarterback prospect in the Class of 2017 who earned an offer from Northwestern out of San Clemente (Calif.) and visited Evanston once before, in the spring of 2016. Sears wound up committing to Duke before flipping to USC in November. His Trojan career didn't go as expected, however. After redshirting his freshman year, he played in just one game in his career. With USC's top two quarterbacks injured, Sears started against Arizona State as a redshirt freshman in October of 2018. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans dropped a 38-35 decision. Sears would have two years of eligibility remaining.

Peyton Ramsey threw for more than 6,500 yards in three seasons for Indiana. (AP)