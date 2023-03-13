Northwestern hosted a group of prospects to watch a spring practice on Saturday. Not all of them went home with a scholarship offer.

But three-star 2024 defensive tackle Dillan Johnson did.

You may have heard of Johnson for something other than football. While a lot of defensive linemen wrestle in high school, very few are in Johnson's class.

Johnson won his third Illinos state heavyweight championship this year for Joliet (Ill.) Catholic as a junior, so he has a chance to go four-for-four if he does it again next season. His high school record is 104-0. He's also the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country.

But he's a pretty good football player, too, one that's already earned 16 scholarship offers. So Johnson has some decisions to make.