Northwestern's big visit weekend paid immediate dividends on Saturday when two-star linebacker Josh Veldman became the second player to commit to the Wildcats.

Veldman followed in the footsteps of quarterback Marcus Romain, who announced his commitment about an hour before Veldman did. Both players were among the 13 high-profile targets on campus this weekend.

Veldman chose the Wildcats over nine other offers, including Iowa State from the Power Four. He told WildcatReport last month that the Wildcats and Cyclones were his top two schools.

There have been several Wildcats over the years from Illinois powerhouse Lincoln Way East High School, including current wide receiver AJ Henning and 2025 commitment Caleb O'Rourke. But Veldman is the first in recent years from nearby New Lenox Lincoln Way West.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was named the SWSC defensive player of the year in 2023 after racking up 110 tackles, 12 TFL, six PBU, four forced fumbles and two sacks. Veldman's coach at LWW is Luke Lokanc, a former teammate of Northwestern head coach David Braun's at Winona State.

Veldman is the fifth member of the Wildcats' Class of 2025.

