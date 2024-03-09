2025 QB Marcus Romain commits to Northwestern
Northwestern has its quarterback for the Class of 2025.
After a visit to a spring practice on Saturday morning, Marcus Romain announced his commitment to the Wildcats in the evening.
Romain, a 6-foot, 190-pound signal caller from Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler is yet to receive a star ranking from Rivals and has flown under the radar in Wheeler's run-heavy offense. He was just the second offer extended by Northwestern to a 2025 quarterback since hiring new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Lujan from South Dakota State.
He is exactly the kind of plus-one runner that fits into Lujan and Braun's systems.
Romain is the fourth commit of Northwestern's Class of 2025. This marks the first time that the Wildcats have had four commits by March 9 since their Class of 2018.
The signal caller had other FBS offers from Navy and Boston College, though the BC offer was under evaluation after the February hire of Bill O'Brien as the team's next head coach. His recruitment was projected to intensify down the stretch of this spring with visits to Virginia and home-state Georgia Tech, though those are no longer necessary in light of his commitment.
Northwestern's Class of 2025 is currently ranked 43rd in the nation.
More to come from WildcatReport.