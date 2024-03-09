Northwestern has its quarterback for the Class of 2025.

After a visit to a spring practice on Saturday morning, Marcus Romain announced his commitment to the Wildcats in the evening.

Romain, a 6-foot, 190-pound signal caller from Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler is yet to receive a star ranking from Rivals and has flown under the radar in Wheeler's run-heavy offense. He was just the second offer extended by Northwestern to a 2025 quarterback since hiring new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Lujan from South Dakota State.

He is exactly the kind of plus-one runner that fits into Lujan and Braun's systems.



