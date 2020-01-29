Northwestern 2020 signee Ty Berry continued his ascent in the Rivals rankings this week.

The four-star guard from Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy rose 12 spots in the latest Rivals150 rankings released on Monday, from No. 120 to No. 108. He is also ranked as the No. 24 shooting guard in the nation.

Berry, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, signed with Northwestern in November, during the early signing period. He chose the Wildcats over Big Ten rival Minnesota, and also had offers from the likes of Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Colorado and Creighton.

Berry and three-star, 6-foot-11 center Matt Nicholson of Clarkston (Mich.) make up the Wildcats' 2020 class.

Rivals' national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi is a fan of Berry's. He watched Berry play for Sunrise Christian in the Hoophall Classic last week and had this to say about his performance:

"Ticketed for Northwestern, four-star guard Ty Berry continued a strong senior season. The Wildcats are struggling this year and need a lot, but he certainly fits the bill for a player that can help right away.

"He is a confident shot maker, is developing a Big Ten-ready body and is a high IQ player who is getting great prep for college because of the coaching he's getting this season."

Berry is expected to step into the lead guard role at Northwestern once occupied by Bryant McIntosh.

Rivals' analyst Corey Evans, who scouted Berry this summer, thinks Berry's strength is his ability to score. That's good news for a Wildcats' team that is tied for last in the Big Ten in scoring at 66.3 points per game.

"He can really get it going out to 22 feet and does not lack for confidence," Evans told WildcatReport in October. "He is a more than capable playmaker but he is best used in a scoring capacity. In all, he is a very solid pickup for (head coach) Chris Collins and someone that should immediately help in the backcourt."

Sunrise Christian is a prep school that features players from all over the country and 11 players who are ranked as three- or four-star prospects by Rivals. The Buffaloes are currently 14-2 and ranked third in the nation by MaxPreps.com.

Northwestern's roster next season will feature four players who were ranked in the Rivals150 as preps. Berry will join current sophomores Miller Kopp and Pete Nance, who were ranked 66th and 67th, respectively, in 2018, and freshman Robbie Beran, who was No. 107 last year.