News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-14 10:36:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UAA Finals Saturday: What we learned

Sbqqznfluv7hstiryaru
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

EMERSON, Ga. -- Saturday at the Under Armour Association Finals featured bracket play spread across the cavernous Lakepoint Champions Center and North Cobb High School on the outskirts of Atlanta. ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}