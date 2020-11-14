 WildcatReport - Video: Fitz, Cats recap Purdue win
Video: Fitz, Cats recap Purdue win

Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and players discuss the Wildcats' 27-20 win over Purdue.


Head coach Pat Fitzgerald

Peyton Ramsey, Greg Newsome II, Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Eku Leota

