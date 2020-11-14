WildcatReport - Video: Fitz, Cats recap Purdue win

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 21:57:21 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Video: Fitz, Cats recap Purdue win
Louie Vaccher •
WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and players discuss the Wildcats' 27-20 win over Purdue.
Head coach Pat Fitzgerald
Peyton Ramsey, Greg Newsome II, Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Eku Leota
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}