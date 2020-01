Northwestern offensive signee Peter Skoronski is competing against some of the best players in the country at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

A four-star prospect, Skoronski is the highest-ranked recruit in Northwestern's 2020 class and may have a chance to come in and play right away for the Wildcats next season.

See how Skoronski performed in these OL vs. DL on-on-one videos from practice.