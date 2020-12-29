Northwestern shoots for its fourth straight bowl win on New Year's Day when the No. 15/14 Wildcats take on Auburn in the Citrus Bowl.

Auburn began the season with high hopes and a No. 8 ranking in the Associated Press poll. But the Tigers finished just 6-4 in the SEC and wound up firing head coach Gus Mazahn earlier this month after eight years on The Plains.

Auburn hired former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin just last week to replace Malzahn, but for the bowl game the Tigers will be led by defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

We asked Christian Clemente of AuburnSports.com to give us the inside scoop on the Tigers heading into Friday's showdown.

Here is our Q&A:





Q: Auburn fired Malzahn earlier this month and Steele will be leading the Tigers on Friday as the interim head man. What effect, if any, do you feel like that will have on this team?