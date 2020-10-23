Northwestern opens this most unusual of seasons on Saturday night against Maryland at Ryan Field.

Both teams are coming off of horrendous seasons and looking to turn things around by in 2020. The Wildcats will be trying to earn Pat Fitzgerald his 100th win at Northwestern in his 15th season; the Terrapins are trying to give Mike Locksley his fourth in his second.

Locksley hasn't yet announced his starting quarterback, but Scott Greene, the publisher of TerrapinSportsReport.com, thinks he knows who will be behind center for the team with the funny helmets.

We asked Greene a series of questions to get the inside scoop on the Terps. Here is our Q&A.





1. The big question on everybody’s mind: Who will start at quarterback for Maryland? More importantly, will the Terps use more than one QB, and how will the offense differ depending on who is behind center?