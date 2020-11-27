This isn't the Michigan State you're accustomed to seeing every year.

The biggest change is at the top, where Mel Tucker has replaced Mark Dantonio, who led the Spartan program from 2007-19. Dantonio's teams were built on a power running game and playing dominant defense, but this one has the worst rushing attack in the Big Ten and its defense is allowing 33.8 points per game.

The Spartans are just 1-3 on the season, but their one win was a big one: 1 27-24 victory over in-state rival Michigan. They are coming off of an unscheduled bye week after Maryland backed out of their game last Saturday due to COVID, and have a big of a quarterback controversy on their hands.

We We talked to Paul Konyndyk of SpartanMag.com to get his take on this Michigan State team, Tucker, who will play quarterback and much, much more.

Q. I know it’s way too early to give us any kind of assessment, but what are your initial impressions of Mel Tucker as head coach at Michigan State?