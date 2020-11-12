Saturday night's game between Northwestern and Purdue will be a battle of "strength on strength," says GoldandBlack.com associate editor Tom Dienhart.

The No. 23 Wildcats (3-0) travel to West Lafayette to take on the Boilermakers (2-0) in a matchup between the No. 1 passing offense and the No. 2 defense in the Big Ten. And the winner will get a leg up in the race for the Big Ten West.

We talked to Dienhart to get the inside scoop on Purdue.



