The last two undefeated teams in the Big Ten West will meet on Saturday at Ryan Field, where No. 10 Wisconsin takes on No. 19 Northwestern.

What's on the line for the Badgers and Wildcats? Likely, the West division championship and a berth in the Big Ten championship game.

Wisconsin has the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense in the Big Ten and represents the biggest challenge on the Wildcats' schedule. We talked to Jake Kocorowski of BadgerBlitz.com to get the inside scoop on the Badgers, who are coming off of 38-point drubbings of both Illinois and Michigan.

Q. Graham Mertz had about as close to a perfect game as possible in his first start against Illinois. He came back down to earth vs. Michigan, but he is still completing 74.4% of his passes and has thrown seven TDs and no picks. What makes him so effective, and what are his strengths? Did he show any weaknesses against the Wolverines?