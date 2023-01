Ellis Davis has been at the top of Northwestern's list of 2024 offensive tackles for quite some time. Now, the program is at the top of Davis's list too.

The athletic 6-foot-7 prospect from Prosper (Texas) just got back from a Junior Day visit to Evanston over the weekend. The experience changed his perspective of the school and altered his decision process.

"Northwestern is definitely at the top of my list now," said Davis, who holds 10 offers. "They offer things I never imagined getting out of a football program."