@WildcatReport

Northwestern has had some good fortune recruiting defensive backs out of Bolingbrook (Ill.) in recent years.

The Wildcats landed four-star safety Parrker Westphal out of the southwest Chicago suburb in 2014. Last year, they pulled freshman cornerback Cameron Mitchell from the same program.

On Tuesday, they offered three-star safety Justin Walters, whom coaches hope will follow in those former Raiders’ footsteps.

We talked to Walters about what his offer from Northwestern means to him.