WildcatReport - Washington returning to Northwestern

The Wildcats got some good news on the transfer front on Tuesday when wide receiver Malik Washington told WildcatReport that he would return to Northwestern.

The rising junior from Lawrenceville, Ga., put his name in the transfer portal shortly after the Wildcats' loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19.

But Washington had second thoughts and reversed field after talking things over with his family. He said via text message that meetings with head coach Pat Fitzgerald and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were instrumental in his changing his mind.

"My reasons were all family-related and I was going to finish out school here in the first place for the rest of the year," said Washington, who started winter quarter classes this week at Northwestern. "(I) had some convos with Fitz and Springer and decided I want to stay and give my all for NU."

Washington’s intention was first reported by 247Sports.com.

The return of Washington is good news for Northwestern, which is always looking for speed in its offense. He and recent WR transfer Stephone Robinson from Kansas gives the Wildcats two more quick guys to utilize in the passing game.

Plus, Washington's return means one less player on Fitzgerald's portal shopping list. The Wildcats had seven players enter the portal since the end of the season. Washington's comeback, plus Robinson's commitment, means that there are just five slots remaining -- in addition to a couple more scholarships for the 2021 recruiting class that are still available.