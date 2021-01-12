WildcatReport - Washington returning to Northwestern

Washington returning to Northwestern
The Wildcats got some good news on the transfer front on Tuesday when wide receiver Malik Washington told WildcatReport that he would return to Northwestern.
The rising junior from Lawrenceville, Ga., put his name in the transfer portal shortly after the Wildcats' loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19.
But Washington had second thoughts and reversed field after talking things over with his family. He said via text message that meetings with head coach Pat Fitzgerald and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were instrumental in his changing his mind.
"My reasons were all family-related and I was going to finish out school here in the first place for the rest of the year," said Washington, who started winter quarter classes this week at Northwestern. "(I) had some convos with Fitz and Springer and decided I want to stay and give my all for NU."
Washington’s intention was first reported by 247Sports.com.
The return of Washington is good news for Northwestern, which is always looking for speed in its offense. He and recent WR transfer Stephone Robinson from Kansas gives the Wildcats two more quick guys to utilize in the passing game.
Plus, Washington's return means one less player on Fitzgerald's portal shopping list. The Wildcats had seven players enter the portal since the end of the season. Washington's comeback, plus Robinson's commitment, means that there are just five slots remaining -- in addition to a couple more scholarships for the 2021 recruiting class that are still available.
Washington had a quiet 2020 season after a very loud preseason. New offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian raved about Washington's maturity and talent last spring and Washington figured to be a big part of the offense.
But he wasn't. Washington finished the season with five catches for 51 yards and got one jet sweep that he took for eight yards. He had two catches against Maryland, one against Nebraska and two against Wisconsin. The jet sweep came against Purdue.
Washington sustained an injury and didn't play after the Wisconsin game on Nov. 21, missing the last two-regular season games, the Big Ten title game and the VRBO Citrus Bowl.
In 2019, as a true freshman, Washington played in 11 games and posted six catches for 25 yards.
Washington got limited playing time this past season because there were three seniors on the depth chart in front of him. But Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Riley Lees are moving on, and Kyric McGowan announced his transfer to Georgia Tech. So Washington should be in line to start for the Wildcats in 2021.
Washington was the team's ninth-leading receiver in 2020; just three of the players who finished in front of him on that list will return in 2021.