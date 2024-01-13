Oratokhai, an unranked offensive lineman from Austin Lake Travis High School, committed to the Wildcats on Saturday, the second day of his official visit. He announced his decision on X, formerly Twitter.

Oratokhai arrived in for his official visit on Friday, the same day a storm that dumped several inches of snow in Evanston. He didn't have an offer when he arrived, but just a day later he became the 16th member of the Wildcats' Class of 2024, and its first since signing day in December, when the program inked 15 new members.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Oratokhai, who probably projects to play on the interior at the next level, is also the second offensive lineman in Northwestern's incoming class.

Oratokhai had 14 other reported offers, including Tulane, Houston, Memphis, all three service academies and a cluster of smaller Texas programs, like Sam Houston, UTSA and Texas State. Northwestern was his first Power Five offer.

More to come on Oratokhai's commitment from WildcatReport.

