Saturday marked Luke Goode’s first recruiting visit to Northwestern, but the 2021 shooting guard from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead had been to Evanston a few times before.

He went to a Pat Fitzgerald football camp last summer and a pair of Wildcat football games over the last couple years.

Confused? Well, that’s because Goode also plays quarterback at Homestead and has not one, but two family members who play football for the Wildcats.

On Saturday, however, Goode wasn’t there for football. He was there to check out the basketball program and watch the Wildcats play Wisconsin.

What did the 6-foot-6 Goode have to say about the Wildcat program and his experience? Find out in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!